Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and other dignitaries paid their last respect to ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, who lost his life in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by Naxalites in Sukma's Konta.

The body of Giripunje reached the Mana Fourth Battalion of Raipur on Tuesday. Family members of Giripunje, Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, and Cabinet Minister Laxmi Rajwade also reached the Mana Fourth Battalion.

Police officials and local residents also paid tribute to the slain police personnel.

The IED blast occurred on Monday and claimed the life of ASP Giripunje.

Earlier, CM Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the IED blast in Sukma district and said that his sacrifice would not go in vain.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai also visited the residence of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje in Raipur on Monday to meet his family members.

"We pay tribute to ASP Akash Rao Giripunje. The Naxals are doing this as they are rattled. His sacrifice will not go in vain. The naxals are taking their last breath and doing all this in frustration. We condemn this incident. May his family get the strength to bear this loss. Those injured will be brought to Raipur for the best medical treatment," CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

He said, "A reputed Additional SP has lost his life due to the IED blast. This is very sad news. ASP Akash Rao Giripunje's sacrifice will not go in vain, and the naxals will have to pay a price for this cowardly act. The naxals will get a befitting reply for this."

IG Sundarraj said in his statement, "A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans have also been injured in this pressure IED blast."

According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the call by CPI (M) for Bharat Bandh on June 10. (ANI)

