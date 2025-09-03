Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the flood situation in Bastar and Dantewada amid heavy rainfall.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday acknowledged the loss of life due to the flood in Dantewada and other cities.

The Chief Minister told reporters, "A meeting was held with Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation that had arisen in Bastar due to heavy rainfall recently. Water had entered Dantewada and several cities. Due to which, some loss of lives has also occurred."

He added that Union Minister Amit Shah was informed regarding the loss of livestock and infrastructure amid floods in various parts of Chhattisgarh.

"Houses have collapsed, there has been loss of livestock, and bridges and culverts have been washed away. All this information has been given to him. All the information regarding the fight against Naxalism has been provided," he said.

Earlier on Monday, CM Sai conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas near Chitrakote waterfall at the Indravati River in Bastar division.

Over the past few days, flash floods have occurred in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, triggered by heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a flash flood risk in Balarampur, Bilaspur, Jashpur, Kabirdham, Korba, Korea, Mungeli, Raigarh, Surajpur and Surguja districts of Chhattisgarh till 11:30 AM on Wednesday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Bastar and Dantewada, predicting light rainfall of less than 5 mm per hour accompanied by a 30 per cent possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning till 7:00 AM on Wednesday.

Till 8:30 AM on Tuesday, Nangur in Bastar district received 13 cm of rainfall, while Dantewada saw 11 cm of rainfall, the meteorological department said.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the state from September 3 to 5, while very heavy rain is likely on September 3, Wednesday. (ANI)

