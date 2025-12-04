Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Final salutes were paid to three fallen heroes killed in the line of action while combating Maoists in the jungles of Bijapur-Dantewada in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Bijapur police line for District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur Head Constable Monu Vadadi, Constable Dukaru Gonde and jawan Ramesh Sodhi, who laid down their lives during Wednesday's encounter with the Maoists.

Security forces have discovered the bodies of at least 18 Maoists. They were killed in an exchange of fire during an anti-Naxal operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border that went on for nearly 12 hours.

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj told reporters here that Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Company no. 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed during the clash.

Weapons, including LMG (light machine gun), SLR, AK-47, .303 weapon and other graded weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, he added.

"In the search operation after the encounter, the dead bodies of around 18 Maoists were recovered. The search operation (combing) is still ongoing. DVCM and PLG(A) Company 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed. The other killed Naxalites are being identified. A significant number of weapons, including LMG, SLR, AK-47, .303 weapons and graded weapons, have been recovered from the encounter site," IG Sundarraj said.

"The clash was ongoing for nearly 12 hours. Our jawans fought bravely. DRG Bijapur Head Constable Monu Vadadi, Constable Dukaru Gonde and Jawan Ramesh Sodhi fought bravely, but unfortunately were killed in action. Last salutes were paid to the deceased at Bijapur police line in the presence of public representatives, senior officials, family and the people," he added.

Two DRG jawans, including Somdev Yadav, sustained injuries. Authorities said Yadav is out of danger and is being treated at a hospital in Raipur.

The forces are still conducting a combing operation. (ANI)

