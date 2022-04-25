Raipur, Apr 25 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Monday issued fresh posting orders to 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 28 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state, officials said.

According to the orders, eight districts will have new Superintendents of Police (SP) while collectors of two districts have been changed.

Gaurav Kumar Singh, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch posted as Surajpur Collector, has been appointed as Mungeli Collector. Iffat Ara, currently posted as Inspector General (IG) of Registration and Stamps, will replace Singh as Surajpur collector.

Mungeli Collector Ajit Basant has been posted as Resident Commissioner, Chhattisgarh Bhawan, New Delhi.

An IAS officer has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in each of the newly-constituted five districts of Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG), Manendragarh-Chirmiri, Mohla-Manpur-Chowki, Saranggarh-Bilaigarh and Sakti.

IPS officer Anand Chhabra of the 2001 batch, currently posted as Raipur Range Inspector General of Police (IG) with the additional responsibility of IG Intelligence, will now only handle IG Intelligence.

Durg Range IG O P Pal has been transferred as IG Raipur Range. He will be replaced by Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Badri Narayan Meena.

Surguja SP Amit Tukaram Kamble has been shifted as Commandant, 4th Battalion CAF (Mana Raipur). He will be replaced by Bhavana Gupta, who is presently posted as Surajpur SP.

Janjgir-Champa SP Dr Abhishek Pallava has been transferred as Durg SP.

Commandant 14th Battalion CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force) in Balod, Mohit Garg, will be the new Balrampur SP.

