Raipur, Feb 12 (PTI) A personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Friday morning, police said.

The jawan, identified as Monu Yadav, was attached to the 29th battalion of the ITBP which is stationed at Urendabeda village for anti-Naxal operations.

Yadav left the camp with a team of jawans for patrolling on Friday morning and shot himself with his service rifle when they reached the outskirts of the village, a police official said.

Other jawans rushed him to the nearest primary health centre where the doctors declared him dead.

According to preliminary probe, Yadav, who hailed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was under depression because of family problems, the official said.

A police case has been registered and enquiry has been instituted to establish the exact cause behind his extreme step, the official added.

