Bilaspur, Apr 4 (PTI) A doctor hailing from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly demanding money from a woman physician by threatening to circulate morphed photographs of her, police said on Monday.

An extortion case under IPC and IT Act provisions has been registered against Dr Ashok Dante based on the complaint of the victim's husband who is also a doctor and runs a private hospital here, said JP Gupta, Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police.

"As per the complaint lodged on Saturday, the woman doctor was in Chitrakoot in Satna district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh between 2017 and 2020 for her medical studies during which she got acquainted with Dante. When the woman returned here after her studies, Dante allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakhs from her after threatening to circulate morphed images of her," he said.

The accused also allegedly sent a threat letter to the woman's father last month as well as messages on her cellphone, he added.

