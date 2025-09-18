India,

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a number of unclaimed dead bodies are piled up in the mortuary of the District Hospital, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as there is no place allotted for their last rites, which are being performed by an NGO, according to an official press release.

Reportedly, three unidentified bodies have not been sent even for post-mortem examinations since last week, the release said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, as the dead also deserve the last rites with dignity in accordance with their religion. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Chhattisgarh, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The Commission had also issued an advisory in 2021 for upholding the dignity and protecting the rights of the dead. It said that it is a well-accepted legal position that the right to life, fair treatment and dignity, derived from Article 21 of the Constitution of India, extends not only to the living persons but also to their dead bodies, the release said.

According to the media report, carried on September 9, the district administration had allocated three acres of land for the last rites of unclaimed bodies about three years ago, where the last rites of over 800 unclaimed bodies were performed by the said NGO. Reportedly, the land could be reused after refilling of the soil, but no action has been taken by the district administration so far, the release stated. (ANI)

