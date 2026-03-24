Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday intensified their crackdown on illegal narcotics after discovering opium cultivation across multiple farms in Naveen Ghat village. Authorities have deployed drones to monitor remote areas and identify illicit plantations to ensure a drug-free district.

SSP Shashi Mohan Singh, while speaking to the reporters, said, "Police received information about opium cultivation in Naveen Ghat village under Lalunga police station. Upon arrival, they found opium plants on the lands of three individuals: Sadhu Ram Nagvanshi, Jagat Ram Nagvanshi, and Abhimanyu Nag. The police are verifying land ownership and the roles of those involved. Depending on the findings, charges under the NDPS Act may be filed, and arrests could be made...

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Following this, we have increased vigilance and are conducting drone surveys, motivating villagers to report such activities, aiming to eradicate such elements from the entire district..."

Earlier in March, around 170 acres of illicit opium cultivation, valued at over Rs 275 crore, were destroyed in the remote tribal & hilly areas of Samoli, Khuna & Pipli in Kotda Tehsil, Udaipur district, NCB officials stated.

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A joint operation was carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) & State Police. Intensive follow-up surveillance is underway by the Narcotics Control Bureau & Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Rajasthan, to nab the absconding accused.

In a separate incident, Bathinda Police in February arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6.5 kilograms of opium smuggled from Rajasthan, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, SP City Narinder Singh said, "During the investigation, they revealed that they had brought the opium from Rajasthan, and used to supply it in Bathinda and many districts around it. Six cases under the NDPS Act are registered against Jagsir Singh Seera. He is serving a 10-year sentence in two cases involving commercial charges. He was released on bail in September 2024. After his release, he resumed drug trafficking." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)