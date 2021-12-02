Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The State government said that it has purchased 88,000 metric tonnes of paddy from 38,085 farmers on the first day of procurement at the government centres.

According to the Food Department, paddy is being procured smoothly in all the procurement centers, said a press release.

The guidelines issued for protection against coronavirus infection have been followed. The officials of the Food Department said that the number of registered farmers in the state is 24,09,453. At the same time, the total area has reached 29,84,920 hectares, whereas, in the last year, 2020-21, the number of registered was 21,52,990 and the area was 27,92,827 hectares.

Officials said that the procurement centers have been increased keeping in view that farmers can easily sell paddy at the nearest paddy procurement center. This year, paddy is being procured through a total of 2,459 paddy procurement centers in the state.

The state government has given permission to sell paddy in its own gunny bags from the very first day of paddy procurement for smooth procurement of paddy from the farmers.

Paddy is also being procured from farmers through old jute bags. For this, the rate fixed by the state government at Rs 18 per bag has been increased to Rs 25 per gunny bag. Farmers will get additional benefits with an increase in the price of old gunny bags. Due to this, there is happiness among the farmers. The farmers have expressed their gratitude to the state government for this. (ANI)

