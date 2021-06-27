Raipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 244 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the infection count to 9,93,289 and the toll to 13,431, a health official said.

The count of recoveries reached 9,73,262 after 29 people were discharged from hospitals and 335 completed their home isolation stay during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 6,596 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district recorded 13 new cases, taking its overall caseload to 1,57,124, including 3,130 deaths so far. Bastar recorded 27 new cases, Bijapur 24, Sukma 11 and Jashpur 13," he said.

With 25,270 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,02,07,166, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,93,289, new cases 244, deaths 13,431, recovered 9,73,262, active cases 6,596, tests today 25,270, total tests 1,02,07,166.

