Raipur, May 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,453, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

Also Read | .

The 12 cases, at a positivity rate of 0.42 per cent, included four in Raipur and three in Kabirdham, while 12 districts had no active case currently, he said.

Also Read | Monsoon in India: 2022 May Witness Fourth Consecutive Year of Normal Southwest Monsoon, Says IMD.

The recovery count increased by 13 to touch 11,38,367, leaving the state with 52 active cases, the official said.

With 2,856 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,40,833, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,453, new cases 12, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,367, active cases 52, today tests 2,856, total tests 1,77,40,833.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)