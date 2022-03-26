Raipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,050, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.14 per cent, he added.

The recovery count rose to 11,37,869 after five people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 147 active cases, he said.

“Surguja recorded six cases, followed by two in Raipur, and one in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 23 districts on Saturday. With 8,841 samples examined during the day, the numbers of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,68,276," he added.

A government release said 1,75,48,020 people above the age of 18, or 85 per cent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state.

As on Friday, 47 per cent of those in the 15-18 age group had received both doses, while precaution doses have been administered to 4, 26,935 health workers, frontline staff and people above 60 years of age.

Besides 1,80,844 children aged between 12 and 14 years have been given first dose of the vaccine, it added.

“The first dose has been administered to 100 per cent of the population above 18 years, and 69 per cent of children in the 15-18 segment. A total of 1,98,20,657 citizens above 18 years and 11,28,249 children in 15 to 18 age group have received their first dose. In the 15-18 segment, 7, 75,166 children have got both doses,” an official said.

He said 3,91,10,705 doses have been administered so far across the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,050, new cases 12, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,869, active cases 147, today tests 8,841, total tests 1,74,68,276.

