Visual of the site of incident in Baramulla district (Photo/ANI)

Baramulla, March 26: The shrine of a revered Sufi saint was gutted in a fire incident at Nowshera village of Uri Tehsil in Baramulla district on Saturday.

Police and fire fighting officials have rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

