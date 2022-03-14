Raipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,819. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.12 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,505 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals and 67 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 280 active cases, he said.

“Bijapur recorded four cases, followed by Durg three, Bilaspur two and Surguja one, among other districts. Raipur was among 17 districts where no new coronavirus cases was reported on Monday,” the official said.

With 16,806 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,37,620, he added.

