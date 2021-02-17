Raipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,09,934 on Wednesday with 311 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 3,788 as five more people succumbed to the disease, an official said.

While one fatality occurred on Wednesday, three patients died on Tuesday and another the day before, he said.

The number of recoveries in the state reached 3,03,137 after nine more people were discharged from various hospitals and 164 others completed their home isolation.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,009, the official said.

With 118 new cases, Raipur district's caseload mounted to 54,859, including 799 deaths. Among other districts, Durg recorded 66 new cases and Surguja 16, he said.

With 20,059 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh rose to 45,84,158.

