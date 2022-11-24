Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 (ANI): A special court of additional district and session judge Ajay Kumar Rajput on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of businessman Sunil Agarwal arrested in an alleged money laundering case related to coal transportation in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

During the hearing of the case on Wednesday, businessman Sunil Agarwal and others accused in the scam which includes, IAS Sameer Vishnoi, Suryakant Tiwari and Lakshmikant Tiwari were produced before the court. Confirming the court order, ED prosecutor Dr Saurabh Pandey said, "All the accused have been sent on 14 days of judicial custody. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on December 6."

Also Read | Ayush Can Play Important Role in Making 'New India', Says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Aggarwal's counsel A C Singh said before that court that whatever documents were to be seized in respect of his client had already been done and there was no possibility that his bail would affect the investigation.

On the other hand, Pandey said, "He had his links with the high sources. The investigation is not over yet. In such a situation, if we require any more documents, then there is a possibility that he will not hesitate to tamper with it."

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 2 Men Hacked to Death by Drug Mafia in Kannur.

The court accepted the argument of the ED prosecutor and rejected the bail plea. The next hearing in the case will be held on December 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)