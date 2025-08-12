Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured during an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and are reported to be out of danger, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the DRG team had launched an anti-Naxal operation in the area on Monday. Intermittent exchanges of fire between security forces and Naxals continued today.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Being Denied Permission for Kanwar Yatra to Shiva Temple in Puri.

The injured personnel received first aid before being evacuated to Raipur for better medical treatment.

The police said there is a possibility that several Naxals may have been injured in the operation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Committee Approves 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi for INR 8,146 Crore.

Further details are awaited.

Nearly a week ago, the body of a naxal and arms and ammunition were recovered in the Western Division area of District Bijapur during an encounter by security forces, a top police official said.The identity of the deceased naxal is being ascertained.

The encounter took place during a search operation carried out by the security forces in a Naxal-affected region of Bijapur, a district in Bastar division, which has witnessed repeated insurgent activity.

"The body of a Naxal and arms and ammunition have been recovered in the Western Division area of District Bijapur during an encounter by security forces," Inspector General (IG) Bastar P Sundarraj said.

On July 30, Security forces neutralised a Naxalite in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), P Sundarraj, "A Naxalite, identified as a Kerlapal Area Committee Member, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, has been eliminated in the Donginpara encounter. Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans sustained injuries due to a pressure IED blast in this operation. Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) launcher weapon, a large quantity of explosives, and Maoist materials were recovered from the encounter site." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)