Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the demise of senior journalist Manjul Manjila.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister reached the residence of the late Manjul Manjila at Harrawala and paid tribute by offering flowers to his picture. The CM met the bereaved family and expressed his condolences. He prayed to God for peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, to provide all possible help and financial assistance to Manjul Manjila's family members as per the prescribed provisions.

During this, Mayor Dehradun Saurabh Thapliyal and Banshidhar Tiwari were also present.

Reportedly, Manjila passed away due to a heart attack on Monday morning while covering events of the National Games at Raipur stadium.

He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (ANI)

