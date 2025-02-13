New Delhi, February 13: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 17,000 crore for the next financial year, setting aside Rs 4,907.11 crore for sanitation.

In the special budget meeting, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar presented the budget estimates for 2025-26, outlining key allocations for various sectors.

According to the proposal, the education sector has been allocated Rs 1,693.73 crore, while Rs 1,833.51 crore has been earmarked for healthcare. The horticulture department has been allotted Rs 393.26 crore, reflecting efforts to enhance green spaces and urban landscaping.