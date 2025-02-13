Mumbai, February 13: A worker was killed and six others were injured after a fire broke out at a plant of Reliance Industries Limited in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Thursday. The blaze erupted on Wednesday evening at the Patalganga Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) plant, a police official said. The company's reaction to the incident was awaited. Digvijay Kumar Rambahadur Singh (36), who was working with Rotostat Service Private Limited at the RIL's Patalganga plant during "shutdown" process, died of serious burn injuries, the official said. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts in Vacant Hut Near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Singh hailed from Bihar. Manoj Kumar, Sunny Kumar Singh (24), Arun Kumar Ramswarup (30), Balram (43), Sarvesh Kumar Nandlal (27) and Sanjay Upreddas (26), belonging to Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, suffered serious injuries, the official said. They were rushed to the National Burns Centre in Navi Mumbai for treatment, he said. The exact cause of the fire was not known yet, the official added. An accidental death case was registered at Rasayani police station based on a complaint filed by a security officer of the RIL and further probe was on, he said.