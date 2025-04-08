Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Experts from different countries have expressed deep concern at the 'International Seminar on Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience' over China's proposed "Great Bend Dam" on the Yarlung Tsangpo which is known as Brahmaputra in Tibet.

Participating in a daylong seminar titled "Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region: The Case of the Brahmaputra" organised by North East's premier think-tank Asian Confluence in Guwahati on Tuesday, author and Tibetologist Claude Arpi said China not only wants to become a power giant by building the dam in Medong county, but it also has plans to divert the water of Yarlung Tsangpo to the Yellow River through numerous tunnels.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Fraudsters Posing As Modelling Agents Lure Woman With Child Photoshoot Offer, Cheat Her of INR 2.9 Lakh; Case Registered.

The experts from various fields highlighted the possible devastating downstream impact of the proposed series of dams aimed at producing 60,000 MW at Namche Bawra.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh and senior BJP leader Tapir Gao said, "It is not going to be a dam, but a 'water bomb' to be used against India and other lower riparian countries."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Class 1 Student Loses Vision Completely After Getting Struck by Stick Thrown by Govt School Teacher.

He reminded about the June 2000 devastating floods caused by a similar 'water bomb' that had washed away more than 10 bridges on the Siang river, as the Yarlung Tsangpo is known in Arunachal Pradesh before it becomes Brahmaputra upon entering Assam.

The Arunachal East MP also expressed support to the proposal for another dam to be built on the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh in order to prevent disaster downstream due to the possibility of sudden release of water from the proposed dam at the Great Bend.

Bertil Linter, an expert on Asian politics and history, highlighted how the Chinese invasion into the Tibetan region in the late 1950s was specifically targeted on the numerous mega rivers which originate in the 'Roof of the World'.

"China has constructed 11 mega dams only on the Mekong river, which is the lifeline of five other countries," he said.

He also underlined the need for India to have a water-sharing agreement with China, the lack of which may lead to "bilateral conflicts" between the two neighbours.

Chairman of Brahmaputra Board, Dr Ranbir Singh pointed out that the Brahmaputra Basin is the only water-surplus river basin in India with the rest being water-deficient.

"With this dam in China, are we looking at a water-deficient Brahmaputra river basin," he wondered.

Dr Singh also underlined the need for a multi-pronged strategy, including upping the ante against the project, garnering support in international circles, and through collaborations.

Towards sharing of best practices from the Mekong region, the seminar featured a conversation between Dr. Ranbir Singh Chairman Brahmaputra board and Dr. Truong Hong Tien, Deputy Director General, Vietnam National Mekong Committee, which was moderated by former Secretary (East) at the MEA, Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das.

Making a presentation during a technical session, IIT Guwahati's Prof Anamika Baruah highlighted how studies have predicted more "dry days" in the downstream of the Tibetan Plateau, which will rather see more "wet days" in the future as a consequence of the numerous dams being built in the region.

She, however, mentioned that there have been no collaborative studies on the issue with China. Making a fervent appeal to highlight the issue at different forums, including in Parliament, Prof Baruah said, "Let's shape the narrative before it is shaped for us."

Experts from Nepal and Bhutan also took part in the seminar, along with other experts spanning domains of ecology, water resource management, international relations, environmental law, engineering, policy formulation, governance, and economy.

The seminar sought to foster a collaborative dialogue between governmental agencies, civil society organizations, environmental practitioners, and academicians on the immense challenges posed by the proposed dam in Tibet amidst the looming threat of climate change.

Commenting on the key takeaways of the seminar, Asian Confluence director Dr Sabyasachi Dutta said that, need of the hour is to have more scientific studies initiated by India, so that the issue us not carried away by simple media narratives.

"Only such an initiative will help develop solid ground for international support against China's proposed dam at the Big Bend," he said.

Dr Dutta also said that this initiative aligns with Asian Confluence's mission to facilitate meaningful dialogue and actionable solutions on rivers and water security in the region. The organisation had earlier hosted the third edition of the international NADI Dialogue in Guwahati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)