Bengaluru, April 8: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was cheated of INR 2.9 lakh by cybercriminals posing as modelling agents offering child modelling opportunities. The woman, identified as Sunitha (name changed), was initially contacted through Facebook by an individual claiming to offer a photoshoot for her child. After gaining her trust, the scammers lured her into completing online tasks for small commissions, only to escalate the demands with larger sums. Realising she had been duped, Sunitha eventually filed a police complaint.

According to a report in The Times of India, Sunitha was first approached by a stranger on Facebook using the profile name "Emery Lane," who promised her child a chance to participate in child modelling and photoshoots. The scammer asked for personal details about Sunitha's child, such as their name, age, and location, before convincing her to take part in initial tasks involving liking and sharing posts related to child modelling. Sunitha was promised small commissions ranging from INR 50 to INR 150 for each task completed, which seemed legitimate at first. Investment Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Defrauded of INR 2 Crore in ‘High Return’ Stock Trading Scheme.

The fraudsters then escalated their demands, convincing Sunitha to pay larger amounts for what they referred to as “merchant tasks.” These tasks, which required her to pay INR 5,000 or more, were framed as essential to securing the modelling opportunity for her child. They assured her that completing these tasks would guarantee higher payouts in the future, but after each payment, the scammers continued to invent new tasks and charges, further trapping Sunitha in their web. Over the course of several days, she transferred a total of INR 2.9 lakh through multiple transactions. Online Scam in Bengaluru: Man Poses As ‘Expert Astrologer’ on Instagram, Dupes Woman of INR 5.9 Lakh After Promising Love Marriage.

Realising she had been scammed, Sunitha became suspicious when the fraudsters asked for even more money to "release her earnings." She then approached the Basaveshwaranagar police, who registered a case under the Information Technology Act. The police are now investigating the matter and making efforts to track down the perpetrators behind the fraud, who allegedly used a Telegram account to communicate with Sunitha.

