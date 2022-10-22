New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Saturday described his over three-year tenure in India an "unforgettable period" as his term in New Delhi comes to an end.

Sun is concluding his tenure amid the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

"Serving as Chinese Ambassador to India has been an unforgettable period in my life. I cherish all the memories in the past three more years," Sun tweeted.

"With your support and joint efforts, friendship btw our two peoples will be evergreen," he added.

He further said: "Bid farewell to our Indian friends through a webinar. Thanks for your efforts and contributions to China-India friendship."

