New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) is hosting a Chintan Shivir from 10th to 12th January 2025 in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, said a statement from the Ministry on Thursday.

This three-day event will bring together key stakeholders, including dignitaries and senior officers of Central Government and State Governments to discuss various issues which are posing challenges in the overall development as well as welfare of women and children across the nation and to bring out the best possible solutions to overcome the challenges.

The event will be graced by Annapurna Devi, Minister for Women and Child Development (MoWCD), who will inaugurate the event and lead discussions, Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development (MoWCD), who will share updates on ongoing initiatives, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Ministers from WCD Departments of States and UTs.

The event will feature a series of insightful sessions focusing on the Ministry's key initiatives, including Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. These sessions aim to address critical issues and chart a way forward for strengthening the welfare of women and development of children in India.

Annapurna Devi, Minister for Women and Child Development, will inaugurate the event, outlining Government's commitment to the welfare of women and children through key initiatives of the Ministry.

The event will feature best practice presentations from various States and Union Territories. These presentations will focus on successful initiatives aimed at resolving issues faced by women and children, along with discussions on how to scale up these practices across more districts for better delivery of services to beneficiaries in a robust manner.

The Shivir will facilitate open discussions with State/UT representatives, providing a platform to address challenges, share ideas, and engage in collaborative problem-solving to ensure that ongoing programs meet the needs of targeted population. Key topics will include Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0: Strengthening Anganwadi Centres so as to develop them as hub for nutrition, education, health and awareness and services.

Mission Vatsalya: Intensifying child welfare through improved childcare institutions, foster care, adoption, and aftercare. Mission Shakti: Addressing issues such as women's safety, child marriage, and the use of technology to empower women, particularly through the SHe-Box portal.

The Chintan Shivir will culminate with a press conference on 12th January 2025, where the Minister, MoS, and senior officials will brief the media on the outcomes of the event and outline the future course of action for the Ministry's initiatives.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of Rajasthan is hosting this significant event. This collaborative effort will pave the way for impactful policy decisions and effective implementation of welfare programs, ensuring a brighter future for the nation's most vulnerable populations. (ANI)

