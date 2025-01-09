New Delhi, January 9: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the examination schedule for the 10th and 12th board exams for 2025. The Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 19, while the Class 12 exams will take place from February 27 to April 2. Both exams will be held offline from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Students can access the HBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2025 on the official website, bseh.org.in. Key highlights of the schedule include the Class 12 exams beginning with English on February 27 and concluding with vocational subjects like Retail, Automobile, and Media Animation on April 2. Important dates for major subjects include Physics/Economics on March 4, History/Biology on March 10, and Mathematics on March 18. CTET Result 2024 Announced: CBSE Declares CTET December 2024 Results at ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, Know How To Check and Download Scorecards.

Haryana Board HBSE Date Sheet 2025: Subject-Wise Class 10th Exam Schedule

HBSE exam dates 2025

Subjects

February 28

Hindi

March 3

English

March 5

Social Science

March 7

Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic)

March 11

Science

March 13

Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, Sanskrit Vyakran

March 17

Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya

March 19

NSQF Subjects - Retail/ Private Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Healthcare/Power/Plumbing /Construction

HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2025

Dates

Subjects (Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm)

27-Feb-2025

English (Core/Elective)

1-Mar-2025

Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

4-Mar-2025

Physics / Economics

6-Mar-2025

Fine Arts (All Options), Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant(All)

10-Mar-2025

History/ Biology

12-Mar-2025

Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

15-Mar-2025

Political Science

18-Mar-2025

Mathematics

20-Mar-2025

Sociology / Entrepreneurship

21-Mar-2025

Home Science

22-Mar-2025

Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology/ Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1

24-Mar-2025

Geography

25-Mar-2025

Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies

26-Mar-2025

Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology

27-Feb-2025

Computer Science / IT&ITES

28-Mar-2025

Agriculture/ Philosophy

29-Mar-2025

Punjabi/ Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (All)

1-Apr-2025

Physical Education

2-Apr-2025

Retail / Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English

HBSE has issued detailed instructions alongside the timetable. Students with disabilities will be given 20 extra minutes to complete their exams. A valid admit card with a scanned photograph is mandatory to appear for the exams. Additionally, students must carry their own log tables and pencils for map work. GATE 2025 Admit Card Out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam Released, Know Steps To Download.

For emergencies, students can contact the helpline via WhatsApp at 8816840349. The HBSE date sheet 2025 is crucial for students as they prepare for the offline exams. Parents and students are advised to download and print the schedule to ensure timely preparation and attendance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).