New Delhi, January 9: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the examination schedule for the 10th and 12th board exams for 2025. The Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 19, while the Class 12 exams will take place from February 27 to April 2. Both exams will be held offline from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Students can access the HBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2025 on the official website, bseh.org.in. Key highlights of the schedule include the Class 12 exams beginning with English on February 27 and concluding with vocational subjects like Retail, Automobile, and Media Animation on April 2. Important dates for major subjects include Physics/Economics on March 4, History/Biology on March 10, and Mathematics on March 18.

Haryana Board HBSE Date Sheet 2025: Subject-Wise Class 10th Exam Schedule

HBSE exam dates 2025 Subjects February 28 Hindi March 3 English March 5 Social Science March 7 Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic) March 11 Science March 13 Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, Sanskrit Vyakran March 17 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya March 19 NSQF Subjects - Retail/ Private Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Healthcare/Power/Plumbing /Construction

HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2025

Dates Subjects (Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm) 27-Feb-2025 English (Core/Elective) 1-Mar-2025 Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core) 4-Mar-2025 Physics / Economics 6-Mar-2025 Fine Arts (All Options), Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant(All) 10-Mar-2025 History/ Biology 12-Mar-2025 Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration 15-Mar-2025 Political Science 18-Mar-2025 Mathematics 20-Mar-2025 Sociology / Entrepreneurship 21-Mar-2025 Home Science 22-Mar-2025 Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology/ Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 24-Mar-2025 Geography 25-Mar-2025 Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies 26-Mar-2025 Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology 27-Feb-2025 Computer Science / IT&ITES 28-Mar-2025 Agriculture/ Philosophy 29-Mar-2025 Punjabi/ Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (All) 1-Apr-2025 Physical Education 2-Apr-2025 Retail / Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English

HBSE has issued detailed instructions alongside the timetable. Students with disabilities will be given 20 extra minutes to complete their exams. A valid admit card with a scanned photograph is mandatory to appear for the exams. Additionally, students must carry their own log tables and pencils for map work.

For emergencies, students can contact the helpline via WhatsApp at 8816840349. The HBSE date sheet 2025 is crucial for students as they prepare for the offline exams. Parents and students are advised to download and print the schedule to ensure timely preparation and attendance.

