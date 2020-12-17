Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): A chips manufacturing unit was demolished by the Indore administration on Wednesday as part of an anti-adulteration drive, an official said.

"Chips were being made from rotten potatoes. They used to wash these potatoes in a hydro powder, which is dangerous for health, to remove blackness over it. Thus, we have demolished their factory," District Collector Manish Singh said.

On Monday, the factory was raided by the team of Additional Collector, and action was initiated after they saw the condition of the potatoes lying in the factory's godown. (ANI)

