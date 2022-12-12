Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Churu was the coldest place in Rajasthan where the mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

The night temperatures were above normal in districts in the Jodhpur division while they were nearly normal in the rest of the divisions.

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded a minimum of 6 degrees. In comparison, the night temperature was 7.3 degrees in Karauli, 7.4 degrees in Chittorgarh, 7.7 degrees in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 8.9 degrees in Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and 10 degrees in Vanasthali (Tonk) and Sikar.

According to a met report, the night temperature was above 10 degrees Celsius at other places.

The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours.

