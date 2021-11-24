Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Churu was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan at 6.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Sangaria in Hanumangarh district recorded its minimum temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Also Read | Malegaon Blast Case: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya to Appear Before Special NIA Court in Mumbai Today.

The night temperature in most of the places in the state was between 10 to 16 degrees Celsius, the department said.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours. It said.

Also Read | Ludhiana: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrets Sanitation Worker With Heroin, Gun.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)