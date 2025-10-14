Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Following the Andhra Pradesh High Court orders, the CID team commenced the inquiry into the Tirumala temple donation box case on Tuesday under the leadership of CID Director General of Police Ravishankar Ayyannar.

The CID team examined the donation box at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple and reviewed records at the Tirumala One Town Police Station, where the theft case was registered.

The theft at the temple donation box occurred in March 2023. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employee Ravikumar was caught stealing $920.

Following the High Court's orders, the CID has now resumed a thorough investigation into the donation theft case.

Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said to reporters, "Devotees consider the donation box extremely sacred, and this theft is the height of audacity. Those involved in this scam will be brought to justice. All information I have regarding this case has been handed over to the CID. The distribution of assets by the accused Ravikumar will be thoroughly examined."

"We have been opposing this issue for several months. The previous government deliberately protected the donation box thieves. Those working behind the scenes will face strict punishment," he added.

Earlier, in a decisive effort to shield the sanctity of Tirumala Temple from political interference, Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Maddila Gurumoorthy had penned urgent letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. The appeals seek a CBI inquiry and the formation of a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge, respectively, to investigate the escalating Tirumala Parakamani controversy.

Gurumoorthy's letters condemn the Naidu government's unsubstantiated allegations of theft and misuse of temple offerings as a blatant political vendetta. "These claims lack credible evidence and due process, tarnishing the devotion of 1.2 billion Hindus worldwide who view Tirumala as the spiritual heart of Lord Venkateswara," he stated.

The Parakamani, symbolising collective faith and offerings from millions of pilgrims, must not be weaponised for partisan gain, he emphasised, warning that such actions erode communal harmony and public trust in religious institutions.

Gurumoorthy argued that only an impartial central probe can uncover the truth and restore devotees' confidence. "The Constitution entrusts the judiciary and central agencies with upholding faith's sanctity and preventing its misuse for political mileage," he noted.

A CBI investigation, he urged Home Minister Shah, would ensure transparency and reaffirm that offerings are handled with utmost respect, while the proposed Judicial Commission would provide a mechanism "beyond reproach" to examine the issue in full.

This intervention follows the Andhra Pradesh High Court's recent order for a state CID probe into a 2023 incident, which YSRCP leaders view as biased amid ongoing political tensions. Gurumoorthy reiterated his commitment to protecting Tirumala's dignity.

"The faith of pilgrims visiting this holiest shrine must prevail over fabricated narratives. We demand justice to safeguard Hinduism's revered legacy."

The letters called for swift action to prevent further damage to religious sentiments and democratic governance. (ANI)

