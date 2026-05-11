India News | Citizens Also Have Responsibility Towards Nation: Babulal Marandi Backs PM Modi's Appeal

Dhanbad (Jharkhand)[India], May 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babulal Marandi on Monday said that citizens also have a responsibility towards the nation while backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce consumption and adopt more sustainable lifestyle choices, in view of global concerns over West Asia conflicts and resource pressures.

Speaking to reporters, Marandi said that while India has been able to shield itself from global crises, citizens must also contribute by adjusting their consumption patterns in the larger national interest.

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"As citizens of the country, we too have a duty towards our nation. We are seeing how problems are arising around the world due to wars. Just as there is a crisis in other countries of the world, Prime Minister Modi has not allowed that crisis to reach India. Even after that, the PM has appealed to the countrymen yesterday to cut back, which you can do in many ways. We are also thinking about doing it. You can use electric vehicles... Second, we should travel as little as possible... You can use public transport," he said.

Marandi further noted that the Prime Minister's appeal should be viewed in the context of global instability and India's efforts to maintain economic and energy stability despite external pressures.

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Meanwhile, on Sunday, PM Modi addressed a gathering in Secunderabad and urged citizens to prioritise work from home where possible, reduce fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for one year, adopt Swadeshi products, cut down on cooking oil usage, shift towards natural farming practices and reduce gold purchases.

He stressed that India must reduce dependence on imports to strengthen economic resilience and conserve foreign exchange reserves. The Prime Minister also highlighted that every household should reduce edible oil consumption and encourage a shift towards sustainable farming practices to support environmental protection.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports on the economy, PM Modi said India spends a significant portion of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage and adopt natural alternatives.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

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