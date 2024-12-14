Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday unveiled the centenary celebrations logo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI Airport) in Kolkata.

"Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Hon'ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation has unveiled the official logo to mark 100 years of glorious service of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI Airport), Kolkata today," as per an official release.

The logo launch event was graced by Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, MoCA; Vipin Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other senior officials of MoCA and AAI.

"This exclusive logo celebrating 100 years of Kolkata Airport symbolises the progressive spirit of the city and airport's evolution as a sought-after aviation hub," the release read.

Speaking at the logo unveiling ceremony, Civil Aviation Minister Naidu said, "This is a proud moment for all of us, where we are continuing the legacy built by our nation and drawing inspiration from it for future achievements. The airport has catered to crores of passengers and stood as a vital gateway for Bengal and the country through significant historical milestones. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister always says very dearly, 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi', so this is a proud moment for us."

"In the last ten years, especially for civil aviation, the way airports have expanded, the way passenger capacity has expanded, airline fleets have grown, and cargo operations have surged, all verticals related to civil aviation have pushed boundaries under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi," he said.

"We are now the third-largest domestic aviation hub in the whole world. And now, we need to take it forward, break barriers once again, level up the civil aviation sector, and achieve the goal of becoming the number one domestic hub in the world," he further added.

He also mentioned that as a part of the transformative initiatives by MoCA and AAI, a budget-friendly cafe named "UDAN Yatri Cafe" will be launched soon at the NSCBI Airport, Kolkata as a pilot project.

The cafe will offer a curated menu with affordable pricing, ensuring that passengers have access to quality food at a cost-effective rate, enhancing their travel experience without compromising on value. A series of initiatives are also being planned including release of commemorative stamp and coin to honor the 100 years of Kolkata Airport; launch of coffee table book showcasing India's cultural heritage reflected in modern airport architecture, Naidu added.

Established in 1924 as Dum Dum Airport, Kolkata Airport pioneered Indian aviation by hosting the Bengal Flying Club (1929), India's first jet service hub (1964) and opening its first dedicated airline cargo terminal in 1975. The Airport was renamed in 1995 as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to honor the revolutionary leader.

"A new integrated terminal building was inaugurated in 2013 where the architectural style blends this region's heritage with modern amenities, cementing the Airport's status as the gateway to east and northeast India. NSCBI Airport is equipped to serve 26 million passengers annually and caters to around 49 domestic and 15 International destinations," the release read.

Kolkata airport is set to celebrate its centenary on December 21. (ANI)

