Jorhat, December 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the Jorhat town water supply scheme and also launched a series of transformative initiatives, aimed at fostering growth and progress in Jorhat district. CM Sarma, addressed the "long-standing issue faced by the people of Jorhat," to facilitate safe drinking water to the people.

"The Drink from Tap (DFT) project will involve a financial outlay of Rs. 220 crore which will ensure clean and uninterrupted 24X7 water supply by leveraging advanced technology and modern infrastructure," read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Performs ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for 12.2 KM Bridge Between Sualkuchi and Palasbari Over Brahmaputra.

These initiatives span across various sectors, including Education, Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises, Revenue and Disaster Management, and Finance, and aims to underline Assam Government's commitment to the overall development of the state and the well-being of its people.

"It may be noted that this event marks a significant phase in the government's "12 Days of Development" program, which began on December 11, and seeks to accelerate the pace of progress across Assam," read the statement. CM Sarma launched the ceremonial distribution of no dues certificate under Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme to Category-III, Phase II borrowers amounting to Rs 223.30 crore. Assam Cabinet Expansion: 4 New Ministers Take Oath in Guwahati, Inducted Into Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Cabinet.

The CM also disbursed Rs 35.337 crore to 6,86,487 families, read the statement by the CMO. CM also presented seed capital under Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme. Under the scheme, 6490 members of SHGs amounting to Rs. 21.90 crore have been given. He also highlighted that as part of "12 Days of Development" initiative, the Education Department has initiated three important schemes to provide substantial benefits to students.

"As part of the Anundoram Borooah Award, students achieving 75 per cent marks or more in HSLC exams would be given cash prizes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), amounting to approximately Rs. 12,500 each. More than 3 lakh students enrolled in Class 9 would receive bicycles under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme," CM said.

He further stated that multiple departments, including Revenue and Disaster Management, Finance, and Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, are poised to roll out a range of initiatives that will directly benefit millions of people across the state in the near future.

Talking about the government's microfinance relief scheme aimed at assisting women, the CM noted that the administration has issued No-Due Certificates, which will enable them to access loans from banks. He further revealed that the government plans to extend additional financial support, with a provision of Rs 15,000 in 2026, and affirmed that further efforts would be made to help these women secure larger loans from financial institutions.

"Lakhpati Baideo" scheme, which is currently under verification and is expected to be rolled out once approved by local MLAs. This scheme aims to provide Rs 10,000 to women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through banks," the CM noted according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)