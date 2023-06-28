Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud laid the foundation stone of the new complex of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in Raika area of Jammu on Wednesday.

Speaking on occasion, CJI Chandrachud said that from July, hearing for the new trial will be done through automatic listing.

"As soon as I took over as the Chief Justice of India, I ordered the Supreme Court Ministry to improve the case listing through technology. From July, all our new cases will be given for hearing through automatic listing," he said.

The CJI also called for more women's participation in the field of law and justice and added that the situation is improving since the start of online video conferencing in SC.

"The participation of women in the field of law and justice is less, similar is the case in J&K. Since the establishment of the High Court in the Union Territory, it has been very rare that a woman has become an HC judge or Chief Justice. Since the start of online video conferencing in SC, I've noticed the participation of many women lawyers. I believe that with the help of technical facilities, we can get rid of the social issues in the Judiciary", CJI Chandrachud added.

The newly inaugurated complex equipped with modern facilities is estimated to cost over 800 crore rupees and will be completed in the shortest possible time.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Judges Sanjay Kishan Koul and Pankaj Mithal, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh B D Mishra, and all the Judges of J-K and Ladakh High Court attended the ceremony.

An official release stated, "The new High Court complex will have 35 courtrooms and space for expansion up to 70 courtrooms. It will also have chambers for 1000 lawyers with space for expansion in the future."

Further, the new complex will have auditoriums, an administrative block, a mediation centre, a medical centre, a computer centre, a judges' library and sufficient facilities for litigants. It will also be equipped with accommodation, Judicial Academy, convention facilities etc., the statement added. (ANI)

