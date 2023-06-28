Kolkata, June 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health condition improved on Wednesday, even as doctors prescribed her to continue medications and restrict movement for the time being, an official said.

Banerjee suffered ligament injuries in the left knee and left hip joint while deboarding her helicopter that made an emergency landing near Siliguri due to bad weather on Tuesday. She is at present undergoing treatment at home.

The chief minister underwent physiotherapy for two hours, the official said, adding that two senior doctors also checked her. "The chief minister's condition has improved a little bit today. However, she is still having pain which is exacerbated further by movement. She has been advised to continue medications as was advised yesterday and restricted movement for the time being," the official said.

Physiotherapy will also continue, he added. The incident occurred when she was returning to Kolkata after a two-day trip to the northern districts of the state after campaigning for the July 8 panchayat elections.

