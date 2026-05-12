India News | CJI Forms 'Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee' for Infrastructural Requirements of Courts

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has constituted a "Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee" keeping in view the varied infrastructural requirements of different High Courts and District Courts.

The purpose of the Committee is to ensure a unified infrastructural ecosystem on a pan-India basis.

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The Committee has been asked to submit its report to the Chief Justice of India, who shall, on consideration thereof, take up the matter with the Government of India and the State governments, stated a press release issued by the Supreme Court.

The Committee constituted by the CJI is headed by Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court to assess court infrastructure needs pan-India.

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The other judges on the Committee are Justice Debangsu Basak of Calcutta High Court, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan of Bombay High Court.

Director General, CPWD, New Delhi, is also a member of the Committee and Secretary General of the Supreme Court of India to serve as member secretary. (ANI)

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