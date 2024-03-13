New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges felicitated the daughter of a cook in the Supreme Court on Wednesday for scoring a scholarship to study masters in law at two different universities in the United States.

Pragya, a lawyer, researcher, and daughter of a cook, was felicitated by the CJI and other judges in the apex court judges' lounge.

CJI also honoured her mother and father, Ajay Kumar Samal, who has been working as a cook in the apex court.

CJI congratulated Pragya handed the Indian Constitution book signed by all the Supreme Court judges to her and congratulated her, saying that it is a matter of pride for all of us, said an official of the top court.

CJI and other judges wished her luck in her future endeavors. (ANI)

