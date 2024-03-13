Jalandhar, March 13: In a tragic incident that shocked Punjab, a man died by suicide after years of alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws in Punjab. The deceased, Gurpreet Singh, was married for seven years and financially supported his wife’s overseas education aspirations, including her IELTS examination - a test measuring English language proficiency.

According to the Aaj Tak report, Gurpreet Singh's family reportedly sold two acres of land and spent approximately Rs 8 lakh to arrange the wife’s move abroad. However, the dream of reuniting overseas was shattered by continuous monetary demands from the in-laws, leading to insurmountable mental distress for Gurpreet. NRI Murdered in Punjab: Indian-Origin US Citizen Murdered, Her Body Kept in Freezer by In-Laws for 'Insurance Money' in Kapurthala.

Man Dies by Suicide Over Harassment Over Money

In a video recorded before his death, Gurpreet accused his wife and her family of being responsible for his dire situation. Authorities have since initiated legal proceedings against the wife and mother-in-law, who are currently sought for arrest.

'Contractual Marriage' Tragedy

This incident highlights the darker side of ‘contractual marriages’ in Punjab, where immigration aspirations often lead to complex social and familial issues. Such contractual marriages are commonplace in Punjab, and matrimonial advertisements seeking IELTS-passed girls can often be found in dailies. IIT-Delhi Student Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself in Hostel Room.

In another incident, a 35-year-old Moga resident allegedly committed suicide by burning himself to death over his wife’s extra-marital affair. The Moga police arrested the deceased’s wife and her aide, a resident of Barnala district. Police said that the deceased was married to the accused woman for about 12 years, but for the past two years, relations between them strained over the extra-marital relationship of his wife.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).