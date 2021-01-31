Nagpur, January 31: Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Sunday took part in a friendly cricket match between judges and advocates here in Maharashtra and scored 13 runs during his innings.

Batting first, the ‘Judges XI' made 138 runs in the 20-20 overs match played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association ground in Nagpur's Civil Lines area. Coronavirus Scare: CJI SA Bobde, 3 Other Judges Visit Supreme Court Corridors to Take Stock of Situation Inside Premises.

But, the ‘Advocates XI' won the match by achieving the target in 19.3 overs. Besides scoring 13 runs, CJI Bobde also bowled two overs, giving 17 runs, according to a high court bar association official. Nagpur is the hometown of CJI Bobde.

