Coronavirus Scare: CJI SA Bobde, 3 Other Judges Visit Supreme Court Corridors to Take Stock of Situation Inside Premises

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 17: The scare around COVID-19 has increased manifold as the number of infected people continues to rise in the country. According to an ANI tweet, CJI SA Bobde and three other judges visited the Supreme Court corridors and inspected the area and take stock of the situation inside the premise, in view of coronavirus outbreak. In addition to this, he also interacted with the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Mukul Rohatgi.

On March 13, the Apex Court informed that in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court would be hearing only urgent cases to avoid gatherings and congestion in the court complex. The top court, which is also based in Delhi, announced that it would be hearing only urgent plea till the coronavirus threat was contained. Coronavirus Scare: Supreme Court to Hear Only Urgent Cases to Prevent Spread of COVID-19.

Check ANI tweet:

CJI SA Bobde and three other judges visited the Supreme Court corridors and inspected the area and take a stock of the situation inside the premise, in view of #Coronavirus. He also interacted with the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Mukul Rohatgi. pic.twitter.com/AWAmSvYAbO — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 125 in India and with Maharashtra being the worst affected state with 39 cases. The death toll in the country due to COVID-19 has touched 3 with the latest being reported from Mumbai, where a 64-year-old patient died at Kasturba Hospital.