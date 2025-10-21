Alluri Sitharama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): An Unidentified assailant slit the throat of a Class 9 student in Araku Valley mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Pangi Sushanth, a student of Araku Valley Sports School, was attacked with a blade on his neck by an unknown person who fled the spot immediately after the assault.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Sushanth's classmates rushed him to Araku Area Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, police said, adding that the boy hails from Rega village under Bonda panchayat in Araku Valley mandal.

Following the incident, Araku Valley Circle Inspector Himagiri and Sub-Inspector Gopala Rao visited the spot and initiated an investigation.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs Google To Remove Deepfake, AI-Doctored YouTube Content Misusing Sadhguru Jagadish's Image.

A statement from one of the teachers at the school has also been recorded as part of the probe.

Police said a case has been registered, and teams are searching for the attacker.

"We have registered a case and formed teams to trace the accused. The student is undergoing treatment, and his condition remains critical," Sub-Inspector Gopala Rao said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)