New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 87 per cent.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperatures is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at seven degrees Celsius.

