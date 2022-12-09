New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Climate change and environment degradation is emerging as a major cause of many human rights violations and all stakeholders need to contribute in the interests of growth and development of all equally, the NHRC said on Friday.

"Today amidst various new concerns of human rights, climate change and environment degradation is emerging as a major cause of many human rights violations across the globe for which all stakeholders, nationally as well as internationally, need to contribute in the interests of growth and development of all equally," the National Human Rights Commission said on the eve of Human Rights Day.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: 12 Shelter Homes Readied Near Coastal Areas in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram District As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Make Landfall (See Pics).

Human Rights Day is celebrated globally on December 10 every year since 1950 in commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations in 1948.

The day is observed to remember and strengthen the tenets of UDHR that every human being, regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinions, national or social origin, property, birth or other position, is born equal and has inalienable rights to life, liberty, dignity and equality.

Also Read | Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea for Raising Women's 'Marriageable Age' Under Muslim Personal Law.

The motto of the NHRC, India, is "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina", -- let there be happiness everywhere.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)