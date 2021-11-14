Coimbatore, Nov 14 (PTI) CB-CID sleuths from the city arrested a person, said to be a close aide of Sri Lankan underworld don Angoda Lokka, from Bengaluru.

Acting on a tip-off, police caught Chanuka Thananayaka, hailing from Colombo and a wanted criminal in the island nation, on Saturday along with Gopalakrishnan, who had provided shelter to him in Bengaluru.

Both were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate M Sanjeevi Baskar on Saturday night and later remanded in judicial custody and lodged in sub-jail in Perundurai in Erode district.

Lokka had died due to a cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020 in Coimbatore, where he was hiding under a false identity.

Based on an input that Lokka had handed over a pistol to Thanunayaka and after learning that he was hiding in Bengaluru, the CB-CID sleuths rushed there and with the help of cyber cells of Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru and managed to catch the criminal in an apartment in Banaswadi.

Police also arrested Gopalakrishnan, who gave shelter in the apartment belonging to his sister.

