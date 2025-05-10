Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reviewed the ongoing relief measures and evacuation of civilians being undertaken across border districts in the wake of recent cross-border shelling.

Emphasising the importance of swift and reliable communication with the public, the chief minister directed that effective communication be maintained at the grassroots level to ensure timely and accurate dissemination of vital information.

He also emphasised that solar lights in border villages be turned off during blackouts as part of standard security protocols.

Abdullah inquired about the availability and utilisation of contingency funds at the district level and instructed that items required urgently must be procured promptly without delay and for the benefit of the affected population, an official spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, informed the meeting on evacuation efforts and transport arrangements in the valley and said essential commodities such as food, healthcare service and also recreation activities for children have been arranged in the shelter camps.

Nodal officers have also been deployed for seamless coordination of facilities in these camps, he said.

The spokesman said the deputy commissioners of various border districts apprised the chief minister about the ground situation, including evacuation planning, medical preparedness, public outreach and availability of essential supplies.

The meeting was informed that identification of vulnerable villages, number of displaced persons had been assessed and provision of shelter, food, medicines and awareness material is being provided, including use of video and audio messaging to inform and alert the public.

It was conveyed that Control rooms have been made functional in the affected districts and Standard Operating Procedures are being followed, the spokesman said, adding the details of security arrangements made and deployment for public safety were given in the meeting.

The chief minister had a discussion with the principal of Government Medical College Jammu regarding the availability of medical personnel, infrastructure and ambulance services in case of emergencies.

