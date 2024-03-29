Bijnor/Amroha (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday exhorted people to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections judiciously.

Voting for the right candidates gives a new direction to the country and builds 'aastha' (faith) but spreads anarchy if wrong candidates are voted to power, the chief minister said while addressing the 'Prabuddhajan Sammelan' (meeting of the intellectuals) in Bijnor.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna Upon LK Advani, Four Eminent Personalities on March 30.

Since Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, faith was respected in Ayodhya.

If the vote goes into the wrong hands, curfew is imposed and if it goes into the right hands, then 'Kanwad Yatra' takes place, he said.

Also Read | Indian Navy's Operation Underway To Rescue Vessel 'Al Kambar' Hijacked by Pirates in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Before 2014, the country's borders were not secure, India's image was very bad, passports had no value and development work was at a standstill, he alleged, adding that there was corruption in the Commonwealth Games.

He further claimed that as soon as PM Modi came to power in 2014, the borders became safe. With the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism and stone pelting ended, he said.

The chief minister also described Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh as an honour for the farmers and said, "Chaudhary saheb used to say that the path to progress of the country passes through the fields."

Addressing the 'Prabuddhajan Sammelan' in Amroha, Adityanath said that people have seen India before and after 2014. "Before 2014, there was an atmosphere of mutual distrust in the country. Corruption was rampant all across the country along with anarchy.

"The country's borders were unsafe. During that time, naxalism, extremism and separatism were at their peak. Due to this, India's respect in the world also decreased. After 2014, India's respect in the world not only increased, but the country's borders also became secured," Adityanath said.

Terrorism and naxalism have ended in the country, he claimed, adding that now the country has world class infrastructure.

Before 2014, it used to take five to six hours to cover the distance from Amroha to Delhi, whereas today this distance is covered in two hours. This has happened in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said while urging people to vote in favour of former MP and BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

"When you voted for BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar in 2014, the distance from Amroha to Delhi got reduced, whereas in 2019, when you missed it, the MP here used to hesitate in praising Bharat Mata," Adityanath said.

Voting in Bijnor is slated for the first phase of polling on April 19, while voting in Amroha will take place in the second phase on April 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)