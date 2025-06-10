Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday announced the launch of the "Fast Track Punjab Portal".

The portal aims to simplify the process of starting new businesses, setting up projects, and expanding industries in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Mohali, Kejriwal said the initiative is unprecedented in India and reflects his government's distinct policy approach, which is different from the prevailing national politics.

"When Bhagwant Mann and I visited Punjab, we met traders and received their proposals. After listening and understanding their concerns, we made this decision. We want traders who left Punjab to return and work here. Our intent is clear, and that's why we are making this announcement. Our government's policy is entirely different from the current politics of the country," Kejriwal said.

He stressed the need for a business-friendly environment in which industrialists can focus 90 per cent of their time on business growth rather than running around government offices.

"Simple policies, quick approvals, and an honest system--this is the identity of the new Punjab. When industries grow, Punjab will progress," he added.

Describing the portal as a historic step, Kejriwal said, "No government in any state has made such announcements until today. Starting a new business, setting up a project, or expanding an industry in Punjab has now become extremely easy. Just apply on the Invest Punjab Portal, and all approvals will be granted within 45 days. For projects up to Rs. 125 crore, approvals will be given in just three days. No running around, no delays, no corruption. Punjab is ready for your industry's new journey."

In his X post, Kejriwal wrote, "Fast Track Punjab Portal" has been launched in Punjab from today. Now, starting a new business, setting up a project or expanding an industry in Punjab will be easier than ever. You just have to apply on one portal, you will get all the approvals in 45 days, projects up to Rs. 125 crore will get approval in 3 days, now you will not even have to visit the tehsil." (ANI)

