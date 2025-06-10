Kasargod, June 10: The Kerala police recently arrested two men for allegedly attacking a man in Kasargod district over a childhood dispute. The arrested accused were identified as Malothu Balakrishnan and Mathew Valiyaplakkal. Police officials said that both Balakrishnan and Mathew Valiyaplakkal attacked VJ Babu (62) with a stone over a 50-year-old childhood grudge. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, June 2, in Malom town of Kasaragod district a few days after an informal reunion.

Interestingly, the childhood dispute is said to have stemmed from a conflict which occurred 50 years ago, when all of them were in the fourth grade, reports India Today. After the incident, VJ Babu lodged a complaint against the two accused. In his complaint, VJ Babu said that Balakrishnan assaulted him in revenge for an alleged attack which took place when they were in Class 4. Kerala Shocker: Home Nurse Assaults Elderly Alzheimer’s Patient to Death With Stick and Belt Over Care Instructions in Pathanamthitta, Arrested.

A few days ago, during a reunion, Babu and Balakrishnan got into a verbal argument about the fourth-grade incident. Although the matter was resolved at the time, Balakrishnan and Mathew confronted Babu once again on June 2. During the confrontation, the duo asked VJ Babu why he had attacked Balakrishnan in the fourth grade. However, the confrontation resulted in Babu getting assaulted by Balakrishnan and Mathew.

Officials said that during the fight, Balakrishnan held Babu by the collar, while Mathew hit him on the face and back with a stone. It is also learnt that the victim lost two teeth during the assault and was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur. TK Mukundan, Inspector of Vellrikundu, said that if teeth were broken during the incident, the incident would classify the act as a non-bailable offence. Kerala Shocker: Mother Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into River Over Safety Concerns After Alleged Sexual Abuse by Relative.

He also said that they would consult with doctors for confirmation. After the incident, an FIR was registered against Balakrishnan and Mathew, who have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It is also reported that VJ Babu has agreed to settle the case out of court and demanded INR 1.5 lakh from the accused as part of the settlement.

