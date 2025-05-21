Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a public interest approach by distributing Narmada water during summer to enable large-scale crop cultivation and ensure drinking water by filling check dams and ponds, said an official release.

According to the release, the Chief Minister has made this farmer-focused decision after considering requests from farmers and community leaders of North Gujarat and Saurashtra. He has approved the release of 30,689 MCFT of Narmada water for both regions, starting June 30, 2025.

Accordingly, 14,539 MCFT of Narmada water will be allocated for North Gujarat and 16,150 MCFT for the Saurashtra region.

This water will be supplied through the Narmada main canal-based lift pipeline to over 950 ponds in North Gujarat and through Sujalam Sufalam Spreading Canal for supplemental irrigation and drinking purposes. Additionally, Narmada water will be delivered to 243 ponds and 1,820 check dams in the Saurashtra region, said the release.

As a result of this decision by CM, more than 60,000 acres of cultivable land in North Gujarat and Saurashtra will benefit from irrigation through Narmada water. (ANI)

