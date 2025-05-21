Hyderabad, May 21: A 40-year-old government doctor allegedly raped a woman multiple times after falsely promising to marry her in Hyderabad. The accused, from Mahabubabad, reportedly impregnated the 34-year-old woman doctor while hiding the fact that he was already married to exploit her sexually. The victim lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police after discovering that the accused was already married.

According to a Times of India report, the two doctors met about a year ago during a medical seminar in Hyderabad. The 40-year-old accused, who works at a government hospital in Mahabubabad, introduced himself as unmarried. Over time, they developed a relationship, and the accused allegedly continued to deceive her with false promises of marriage. Trusting him, the victim eventually became physically involved with him. Hyderabad Shocker: Teen Dies After Being Injected With Painkiller Medicine; 2 Arrested.

Recently, the woman met the accused again at a star hotel on Road Number 1 in Banjara Hills, where she was allegedly raped. During this meeting, she discovered that the doctor was already married, contrary to what he had claimed earlier. Shocked and devastated, she confronted him, but he reportedly tried to downplay the situation. The victim then approached the police and filed a formal complaint. Hyderabad Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide in Ravindra Nagar Colony After Killing 2 Minor Children Over Financial Woes.

Based on her statement, Banjara Hills police registered a case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual intercourse by deceitful means. She also underwent a medical examination as part of the investigation. Police officials confirmed that the accused has not yet been arrested but assured that further action will be taken.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

