Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday has greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

"On this auspicious occasion of the Sun making a transition(Sankramana) in his trajectory from southern to northern hemisphere, I wish that all the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the people may come true," the Chief Minister tweeted on the occasion.

"May the occasion of Sankarmana bring good tidings in the life of everyone in the state, Bommai has said and called upon the people to fight unitedly against Corona and eradicate it from Karnataka and India," the Chief Minister said.

Once again wishing you all a happy Sankranti, the CM has tweeted. (ANI)

